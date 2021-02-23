New Documentary “Operation Varsity Blues” Explores College Admissions Scandal

Netflix will soon be out with a documentary about the college admissions scandal!

Netflix announced on Monday that it will feature a new doc “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal.”

The film will examine the 2019 cheating and bribery scandal that involved some very famous faces!

FBI wiretaps recreate real conversations between those involved in the scandal to get their kids into universities.

The scandal involved 50 plus wealthy families including Hollywood stars Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, who have both since been released after serving time in prison.

“Operation Varsity Blues” hits Netflix on March 17.