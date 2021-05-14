New Free Dating App ‘Vinylly’ Matches On Musical Taste

We know about the five love languages: physical touch, quality time, words of affirmation, receiving gifts, and acts of service. However, the unspoken love language (as discovered in recent years) is sharing musical tastes, specifically playlists.

Now, a new dating app, Vinylly is making it easier to find love through the power of music.

This dating app was launched in October of 2019 and saw a boost in users during the peak months of quarantine.

The app matches users based on their Spotify listening history, along with a host of questions to create a well-rounded profile.

According to Okayplayer, users are able to listen to playlists, liked songs, and other music for everyone they’re matched with. Users are also matched based on location, proximity, genres, and past concerts.

The user’s Spotify history will sync each time they log in, so it’ll evolve with you and your preferences.

Vinylly is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.