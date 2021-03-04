New LEGO Set For Adults: Winnie The Pooh!

LEGO® is releasing a new set to their Ideas line: Winnie the Pooh! The company says “Rekindle joyful childhood memories Winnie The Pooh and his friends in the Hundred Acre Woods”

LEGO® Ideas have been inspired and voted for by LEGO fans and include original concepts and those inspired by films. Many of the sets, including 123 Sesame Street and this new Winnie the Pooh, are recommended for ages 18+.

This adorable new 1265-piece set includes a recreation of Pooh’s house and accompanying tree as well as figurines of Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, and Rabbit. And what does a bear of very little brains need? Honey, of course! The set includes bee hives and bees and “Huny” pots, too.

The set goes on sale April 1st and will cost $139.99 plus tax.

Title image: LEGO®