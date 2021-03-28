New Mattel Fashion Barbie Contest For TV In The Works
Mattel, the toymaker of Barbie, and ‘Hollywood Game Night’ producers are teaming up to create a fashion design competition TV show.
The show is called Barbie Fashion Battle and will focus on contestants designing clothes for Barbie dolls.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Barbie Fashion Battle will feature 12 adult designers, divided into two “fashion houses” headed by style icons. Competitors will create Barbie-sized high fashion collections that will be presented in “cinematic reveal sequences.” The winner will get a cash prize and the chance to design a line of Barbie fashions that will be featured on the Mattel Creations platform. No TV or streaming outlet is attached yet.
Fun Facts:
- Barbie was born on March 9th, 1959
- She was based on an R-rated German doll named Bild Lilli that was sold in tobacco shops and adult stores as a gag gift for bachelor parties in the ’50s and ’60s before Mattel acquired the rights.
- Barbie is named after the creators’ daughter
- Many well-known actresses had their first job in Barbie commercials including Mila Kunis, Christina Applegate, and Maureen McCormick, who was Marsha Brady in The Brady Bunch.
- Barbie didn’t reach its peak until 1992. The best-selling Barbie so far is the Totally Hair Barbie, which had hair down to the ground. Over 10 million were sold in 1992.