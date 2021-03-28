New Mattel Fashion Barbie Contest For TV In The Works

Mattel, the toymaker of Barbie, and ‘Hollywood Game Night’ producers are teaming up to create a fashion design competition TV show.

The show is called Barbie Fashion Battle and will focus on contestants designing clothes for Barbie dolls.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Barbie Fashion Battle will feature 12 adult designers, divided into two “fashion houses” headed by style icons. Competitors will create Barbie-sized high fashion collections that will be presented in “cinematic reveal sequences.” The winner will get a cash prize and the chance to design a line of Barbie fashions that will be featured on the Mattel Creations platform. No TV or streaming outlet is attached yet.

