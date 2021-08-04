New Poll Finds Canadians Are Concerned About A Fourth Wave

A new poll suggests more Canadians believe the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet passed as concerns rise about the fourth wave of infections driven by the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Fifty-four percent of respondents to an online survey by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies say the worst of the COVID-19 crisis is already over compared to 63 percent who believed so in a survey last month.

This may be a result of all the talk around the Delta variant that’s scaring some people.

The poll also found that 73 percent of Canadians believe that governments should not lift all restrictions related to COVID-19 at the moment.