New Poll Finds That Canadians Are Not Using All Their Vacation

With just a few weeks left in the year, a new survey suggests that many Canadians don’t plan on using up their vacation days before the ball drops.

Only 29% said they would take all their vacation time in 2022, with even fewer taking all their time in 2021.

The poll, conducted by Maru Public Opinion for ADP Canada also found that many are putting in extra hours at work before taking a holiday.

Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed say they’ve worked extra time before or after a vacation, with respondents clocking an average of 20 additional hours before and after a one-week break.