New Research Confirms What We Already Know, That This Pandemic Is Drastically Affecting Our Sex Lives

Over half of those surveyed agree that their anxiety about the situation in the world has hurt their sex life in the last year.

Roughly the same percentage (55%) say that stress resulting from work, or job-seeking, has dampened their sex drive in the past year, according to new research.

Six in 10 admit that they are having less sex.

And to make things worse, Fifty-six percent reported experiencing sexual performance anxiety or concerns that their sexual performance might not meet their partners’ wants, needs, or expectations.

That might have something to do with the fact that nearly six in 10 respondents report rushing through foreplay.

Seventy-three percent of all respondents wish they had more spontaneous sex.