New Research Shows That A Quarter Of People Have Never Gone A Day Without Their Dog!
A new survey wanted to find out just how important fur babies are to their humans.
In a previous study, 62% of people revealed that they tell all their secrets to their pets instead of people.
What respondents love most about their pets is their loyalty, which is why most (88%) believe having them by their side makes their life feel more complete.
For a quarter (24%), they have never gone a day without their pet by their side, and 72% feel depressed without them.
People love their dogs so much that the average person won’t part with them for more than a week. And if and when they take a trip, most prefer to leave the dog with a close family member.
Over 80% of people say that their pet has taught them to be better and a more responsible person!
People say that their pet is always there for them!
WHAT MAJOR MILESTONES DO PET OWNERS AND PETS GO THROUGH TOGETHER?
- Moving into a new home 40%
- Getting a new job 34%
- Getting into a relationship 34%
- Experiencing a breakup 25%
- Losing a job 23%
- Living on my own 23%
- Getting married 22%
- Having a baby 21%
- Getting engaged 19%
- Getting a promotion 18%