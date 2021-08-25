New Research Shows That A Quarter Of People Have Never Gone A Day Without Their Dog!

In a previous study, 62% of people revealed that they tell all their secrets to their pets instead of people.

What respondents love most about their pets is their loyalty, which is why most (88%) believe having them by their side makes their life feel more complete.

For a quarter (24%), they have never gone a day without their pet by their side, and 72% feel depressed without them.

People love their dogs so much that the average person won’t part with them for more than a week. And if and when they take a trip, most prefer to leave the dog with a close family member.

Over 80% of people say that their pet has taught them to be better and a more responsible person!

People say that their pet is always there for them!

WHAT MAJOR MILESTONES DO PET OWNERS AND PETS GO THROUGH TOGETHER?