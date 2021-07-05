New Rules Kick In Today For Fully Vaccinated Canadians!

Starting today, a select few Canadians and permanent residents will be able to skip the 14-day quarantine upon arriving in Canada. The loosening of the border restrictions applies to those who’ve had 2 doses of a COVID-19 Vaccine Approved for use in Canada.

Eligible air travelers will also be exempt from the requirement that they spend their first three days in Canada in a government-approved hotel.

You will need to provide proof of vaccinations.

To limit the spread of #COVID19 and variants in Canada, strict border measures continue. If you are already eligible to enter Canada, and are fully vaccinated, some reduced public health measures may apply as of July 5. https://t.co/k7uTf9kMKR pic.twitter.com/f4zE6seBKd — Canada Border Services Agency (@CanBorder) June 30, 2021

More at Barrie360.com