New Rules Kick In Today For Fully Vaccinated Canadians!

Make sure you have your Proof of vaccine receipt!

By Kool Mornings

Starting today, a select few Canadians and permanent residents will be able to skip the 14-day quarantine upon arriving in Canada. The loosening of the border restrictions applies to those who’ve had 2 doses of a COVID-19 Vaccine Approved for use in Canada.

 

Eligible air travelers will also be exempt from the requirement that they spend their first three days in Canada in a government-approved hotel.

 

You will need to provide proof of vaccinations.

 

 

More at Barrie360.com

