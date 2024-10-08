New Rules for Transferring Taylor Swift Tickets on Ticketmaster!

Taylor Swift fans are facing new rules when it comes to transferring concert tickets, thanks to an update from Ticketmaster.

The ticketing giant is cracking down on how Swifties can transfer their prized tickets amidst an increase in scams and hacks.

Ticket Transfers Now Limited to 72 Hours Before the Event

In a recent website update, Ticketmaster announced that fans can only transfer tickets for Taylor Swift’s shows starting 72 hours before the concert. Previously, transfers between Ticketmaster accounts could be made anytime, giving fans more flexibility.

The company confirmed this new rule but hasn’t shared the exact reason for the change. However, it likely has to do with the growing number of reported hacks affecting ticket holders, including Swift’s Canadian fans.

Scams on the Rise: Protect Your Tickets

Ticketmaster users have taken to social media, sharing frustrating stories of tickets being mysteriously transferred out of their accounts without permission—months after they purchased them. The company has responded, promising to work on restoring tickets to their rightful owners.

In the meantime, Ticketmaster is urging fans to step up their security game. Their advice? “Set a strong, unique password for all accounts,” especially your email, which is often the source of security breaches.

Swifties, Stay Safe!

For those lucky enough to have Taylor Swift tickets, make sure your Ticketmaster account is locked down with a secure password to avoid any unwanted surprises. While the new rule may be a hassle, it’s all part of keeping your ticket safe for when The Eras Tour finally comes to town.