Taylor Swift surpasses Rihanna as the richest woman in music

Published October 7, 2024
By Amy Aust

A year after Taylor was officially named as a billionaire from FORBES she has nabbed the title of richest woman in music earning 1.6 billion after her eras tour continues to sell out.

She also holds over 126 million in real estate and even though her tour wraps in December, Swifties are predicting another album or two in the next year so...

we may see her self worth climb even higher!

