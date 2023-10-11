New Study Finds That Coin Tosses Are Not Random As Once Thought

A new study has found that the good old-fashioned coin toss to decide something is biased!

Researchers say that they flipped a coin 350,000 times to prove an old theory, and they found that the coin that is facing up to start is more likely to be the side that lands up…

So before you call heads or tails, peek at the side of the coin facing up. You’ll improve your odds of getting it right by calling for the side facing up. Scientists say the “overwhelming evidence for a same-side bias” is proven by the results of 350,757 coin flips.

The mathematicians from Stanford found that when people flip an ordinary coin, it tends to land on the same side it started on…

Why is this important? Researchers point to how a spring-loaded coin-tossing machine can be manipulated to ensure a coin starting heads-up lands that way 100 percent of the time. When the spring releases and the coin flips, it has a natural spin. Careful adjustment can work the physics into a precise landing point. “Naturally tossed coins obey the laws of mechanics and their flight is determined by their initial conditions,” they write.