New Study Finds That Diet Fizzy Drinks ‘Make You Gain Weight Rather Than Lose It”

Researchers say that Sucralose, which is found in Diet Coke, and other diet drinks, increases food cravings and appetite in women and in the overweight.

Sucralose, also known as Splenda, is 600 times sweeter than sugar and calorie-free.

Many people use it for weight loss but it has been linked to type 2 diabetes.

The professor of this study says, “drinking artificially sweetened drinks may trick the brain into feeling hungry, which may, in turn, result in more calories being consumed.”

Drinking artificially sweetened drinks “raises your risk of dying young” with consumers more likely to die from heart disease, researchers found.