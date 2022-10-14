New Study Finds That Goldfish Are Smart!

A new study finds that Gold Fish are Smart, According to Oxford University.

My first goldfish was named Fatso and he ate himself to death-just saying!

A study conducted at the beginning of the year found that goldfish could drive a car.

I am excited to share a new study led by Shachar Givon & @MatanSamina w/ Ohad Ben Shahar: Goldfish can learn to navigate a small robotic vehicle on land. We trained goldfish to drive a wheeled platform that reacts to the fish’s movement (https://t.co/ZR59Hu9sib). pic.twitter.com/J5BkuGlZ34 — Ronen Segev (@ronen_segev) January 3, 2022

In A newer study, Scientists have proven goldfish do have good memories and can navigate their surroundings.

The study disproves the long-held belief goldfish have little or no memory. When people say, “you have the memory of a goldfish,” you can now say “thank you.”