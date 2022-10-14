Listen Live

New Study Finds That Goldfish Are Smart!

If science says so, it must be true!

By Kool Mornings

A new study finds that Gold Fish are Smart, According to Oxford University.

My first goldfish was named Fatso and he ate himself to death-just saying!

A study conducted at the beginning of the year found that goldfish could drive a car.

In A newer study, Scientists have proven goldfish do have good memories and can navigate their surroundings.

The study disproves the long-held belief goldfish have little or no memory. When people say, “you have the memory of a goldfish,” you can now say “thank you.”

Apparently you can get drunk by eating actual Goldfish!

