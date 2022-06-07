New Study Finds That High Testosterone Levels In Men Are Linked To More Success

Career performance may depend on more than their expertise in the field for men!

Testosterone — the reproductive hormone found in greater concentrations among men — is a possible hidden factor in job retention and success among men, according to a new study published in the journal Economics & Human Biology.

A UK health survey of more than 2,200 men aged between 25 and 64 showed that higher levels of testosterone in men correlated with a reduced risk of being laid off and shorter periods of unemployment compared to men with less testosterone.

Researchers found that unemployed men with medium to high testosterone levels were more likely than those with low testosterone to have found work by five months out.

The study found that men with higher testosterone levels are less likely to become unemployed and are less likely to remain unemployed if they are laid off.