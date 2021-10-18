New Study Finds That People Drank and Smoked A Lot During The Pandemic!

More than 2,700 people were asked to report five lifestyle behaviours before and during the pandemic, including exercise time, screen time, fast-food meal consumption, alcohol drinking and cigarette smoking.

Exercise was down during the first year of the pandemic, people taking off their running shoes to put up their feet and pour themselves a drink instead!

Across those surveyed, the time spent on exercise decreased by more than 31%, screen time increased by more than 60%, alcohol consumption increased by more than 23% and smoking increased by 9%.

The ironic part of this is that fast food consumption dropped. The decrease in fast food consumption is likely due to the stay-at-home orders and the closure of fast-food restaurants during the pandemic, and not by choice!

More