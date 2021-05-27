New Study Finds That Women Who Do This One Extra Hour A Day, Are More Likely To Have Sex
Sleep!
Get your sleep on ladies!
Countless studies and experts have told us that we need between seven and nine hours of sleep every night.
While this seems like a dream for most people, it may be worth trying to get a little more sleep.
A 2015 study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine found that women who slept an extra hour a day for two weeks were 14 percent more likely to have sex.
