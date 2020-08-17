Listen Live

New Study Says That Snoozing Helps You Remember Stuff When You’re Old

Snooze and you won’t lose!

By Kool Mornings

A new study says if you want to be able to remember things when you’re older, get a good night’s sleep.  Researchers in California have found that poor sleep totally messes with your memory.

 

They say, a good night’s rest is between six to nine hours a night and can protect old memories and reinforce new ones.

The study was published in the journal eLife and says without shut-eye, the new memories can erase the old ones.  The researches say that we learn new things every day and those memories compete with your old ones.

