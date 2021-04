New Super Mask From Will.i.am has a HEPA Filter and Noise-Cancelling Earphones!

Straight from the mind of Will.i.am and the company Honeywell, #XUPERMASK (pronounced Super mask) sells for $299

It comes with three dual-speed fans, a filtration system, LED day glow lights, or noise-canceling audio and microphone capabilities, and more.

It’s on sale on April 8th!

