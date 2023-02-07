New Survey Finds That Men Consider Themselves Better Money-Savers Than Women

One in five people would rate their ability to save money as “Fair” or “Poor.”

A survey of 2,000 employed men and women looked at the differences in how they save for the future and found that men are more likely than women to rate their money-saving abilities as higher than average (55% vs. 39%).

The survey found that the average person started saving money at around 24 years old and learned how to best manage their finances from their parents as children and put their skills to the test when they first started living on their own.

Only 21% of adults said it’s a high priority for them to save money from each paycheck, with men making this a higher priority (59% vs. 44%).

Respondents estimate that 30% of their paycheck goes to bills and other required monthly expenses like rent or car insurance and half said their monthly expenses are even more costly than that (49%).

The average person wants to retire at age 59, but 37% of respondents are aiming for even earlier.