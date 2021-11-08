New Survey Finds That Most People Would Hook Up With Someone Just because They Looked Like Their Celebrity Crush!

More than half of people would hook up with someone who looks like their favourite celebrity, according to new research.

FUN FACT:

According to this survey, you have the most hook-ups at age 27! A hook-up is when you’re interested in a relationship with no strings attached.

So when it comes to hookups, almost half said they value looks and personality. Those in the survey admit that a person’s smile, body type and eyes are important.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of HUD App, the survey also looked at how people factor compatibility for their hookups and found that 69% would only start a “no strings attached” relationship with someone they had chemistry with. Another 77% believe that sexual compatibility is important in a hookup.

Forty-three percent of respondents have even exited in the middle of hooking up with someone after realizing they weren’t compatible in the bedroom.

PHYSICAL QUALITIES PEOPLE CARE ABOUT WHEN HOOKING UP