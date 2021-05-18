NEW TERM ALERT: “GERIATRIC MILLENNIALS” ARE ANYONE BORN IN THE EARLY ’80S

There’s a new term for older millennials born in the early ’80s, right after the Gen X cut-off. And the term is, “GERIATRIC millennial.”

A digital teamwork expert posted about it online and says anyone born between 1980 and 1985 falls into that category. They claim it’s not actually a bad thing, and it might mean you’re a natural LEADER in 2021.

Geriatric millennials are good with computers but grew up in a world where people weren’t glued to their phones yet. So unlike younger millennials, you don’t lose your mind when someone leaves you a voicemail instead of texting.

Did they have to use the word “geriatric” though?

A few alternate terms people have come up with include “seasoned millennials”, “elder millennials”, and “original millennials.” The term “Xennials” has also been used before.