Listen Live

NEW TERM ALERT: “GERIATRIC MILLENNIALS” ARE ANYONE BORN IN THE EARLY ’80S

This is exactly what you want to hear when you’re pushing 40.

By Kool Mornings

There’s a new term for older millennials born in the early ’80s, right after the Gen X cut-off.  And the term is, “GERIATRIC millennial.”

 

 

A digital teamwork expert posted about it online and says anyone born between 1980 and 1985 falls into that category.  They claim it’s not actually a bad thing, and it might mean you’re a natural LEADER in 2021.

Geriatric millennials are good with computers but grew up in a world where people weren’t glued to their phones yet.  So unlike younger millennials, you don’t lose your mind when someone leaves you a voicemail instead of texting.

 

 

Did they have to use the word “geriatric” though?

 

 

A few alternate terms people have come up with include “seasoned millennials”, “elder millennials”, and “original millennials.”  The term “Xennials” has also been used before.

Related posts

Things That Make You Feel Old

Life After Lockdown! What will that be like?

People Reveal The Most Underwhelming TV Shows Watched During The Pandemic