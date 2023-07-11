NEW TREND: DUMPING RICH FRIENDS BECAUSE THEY’RE TOO EXPENSIVE TO HANG OUT WITH

Do you have any friends who are currently putting you in debt? “Fortune” magazine just did a big story on a new trend where people are dumping their wealthier friends because they’re too expensive to hang out with.



Someone polled 1,000 Millennials and Gen Zers, and over a third said they have at least one friend who makes them spend more than they can afford. Over 80% of those people said they’ve had to use credit cards or gone into debt trying to keep up.



The most common things that well-off friends cause us to overspend on include restaurant meals, drinks at bars, vacations, and elaborate celebrations for things like birthdays. Clothes and spa treatments are two more big ones.



Most people, especially younger generations, are living paycheck-to-paycheck. So it adds up. And sometimes, it’s easier to just ghost the person than to explain the problem or ask them to tone it down.