NEW TREND? “SLOW LIVING”

Does it seem like people are always trying to stay busy? They’ve got a jam-packed calendar and brag about it, like it’s a good thing.

It’s as though being “busy” automatically mean you’re successful, popular, productive, and driven. But perhaps some of those people are actually tired and on the brink of burning out.

That could be why the concept of “slow living” is starting to pick up steam as something good. There are more than 3.5 million posts for #TheArtOfSlowLiving on Instagram, and things like self-care, me-time, and saying no to invites are now being celebrated on social media.

“Slow living” fans argue life is better when you can appreciate things as they happen, rather than manically ticking things off your to-do list.

It’s unclear if the pandemic had an impact on this becoming a thing. But it definitely forced people to spend more time at home, and it cut back on the running around that many people did in their pre-pandemic hustle.