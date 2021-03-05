New Way To Detect COVID, By Screaming!

Screaming booths have been around for a few years, used to help people let out their frustrations! But now, there’s a new purpose!

Scientists in Amsterdam are detecting COVID via a screaming booth.

They’re sticking people in a soundproof booth, getting them to scream, then testing the “tens of thousands” of particles left in the air.

The inventor told Reuters the Breath Analyzer is over 80 percent accurate. Added bonus?

The people screaming say it’s super therapeutic. Sounds a heck of a lot better than that anal swap test in China.