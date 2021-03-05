Listen Live

New Way To Detect COVID, By Screaming!

It's less invasive and kind of fun!

By Kool Science

Screaming booths have been around for a few years, used to help people let out their frustrations!  But now, there’s a new purpose!

Scientists in Amsterdam are detecting COVID via a screaming booth. 

 

They’re sticking people in a soundproof booth, getting them to scream, then testing the “tens of thousands” of particles left in the air. 

 

The inventor told Reuters the Breath Analyzer is over 80 percent accurate. Added bonus? 

 

The people screaming say it’s super therapeutic. Sounds a heck of a lot better than that anal swap test in China.

Related posts

There’s A New Book That Claims Exercise Won’t Help You Lose Weight!

80% Of People Under 30 Say It’s “Impossible” To Drive Without Music

Perseverance is Landing on Mars Today!