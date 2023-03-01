New Words Added To The Dictionary!

As always, this update includes not only words that are new to the dictionary, but also new and revised senses of existing terms (including extremely well-known ones like sex and woke), as well as other changes, such as the spelling we use for particular headwords.

This year there are 313 new entries, 130 new definitions and 1,140 revised definitions…

Here are some of the new entries!

Cakeage: noun. a fee charged by a restaurant for serving a cake brought in from outside.

digital nomad: noun. a person who works remotely while travelling for leisure, especially when having no fixed, permanent address.

nearlywed: noun. a person who lives with another in a life partnership, sometimes engaged with no planned wedding date, sometimes with no intention of ever marrying.

hellscape: noun. a place or time that is hopeless, unbearable, or irredeemable.

anti-fat: adjective. opposed, hostile, or averse to fatness and fat people.

petfluencer: noun. a person who gains a large following on social media by posting entertaining images or videos of their cat, dog, or other pet.

bedwetting: noun. Informal: Often Disparaging. exhibition of emotional overreaction, as anxiety or alarm, to events, especially major decisions or outcomes.

woke: adjective. Disparaging. of or relating to liberal progressive orthodoxy, especially promoting inclusive policies or ideologies that welcome or embrace ethnic, racial, or sexual minorities.

cakeism: noun. the false belief that one can enjoy the benefits of two choices that are in fact mutually exclusive, or have it both ways.

The definition of sex as be adjusted!