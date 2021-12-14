Charlie’s New Year’s Resolutions For 2022! Lowered Expectations!
What are your new year's resolutions?
In just a couple of weeks, we will welcome a brand new year! I think it’s safe to say, we will head into the new year with a little caution! It appears that those big resolutions are off the table.
I mean, why set yourself up for failure? So, with that in mind, I have created my resolutions list that is totally doable!
Charlie’s New Year’s Resolutions!
- To Shop at Sephora!
- Not to yell like a lunatic when attempting to get my kids to behave.
- Live my best life and only buy pants with no buttons or zippers.
- Go outside. Among people.
- Relearn social cues after a year at home.
- Make a viral reel making fun of TikTok.
- Become the GOAT at sarcasm.
- To have symmetrical eyebrows
- Make peace with the fact that John Mayer is in his 40s
- Use the word curmudgeon more- and learn what it means
- To shave my legs more and for no reason
- Stop blaming the dog when I fluff!