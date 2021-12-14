Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Charlie’s New Year’s Resolutions For 2022! Lowered Expectations!

What are your new year's resolutions?

By Kool Mornings

In just a couple of weeks, we will welcome a brand new year!  I think it’s safe to say, we will head into the new year with a little caution!  It appears that those big resolutions are off the table.

 

 

Related: The Worst Resolutions Ever…

 

 

I mean, why set yourself up for failure?  So, with that in mind, I have created my resolutions list that is totally doable!

 

 

Charlie’s New Year’s Resolutions!

 

  • To Shop at Sephora!
  • Not to yell like a lunatic when attempting to get my kids to behave.
  • Live my best life and only buy pants with no buttons or zippers.
  • Go outside. Among people.
  • Relearn social cues after a year at home.
  • Make a viral reel making fun of TikTok.
  • Become the GOAT at sarcasm.
  • To have symmetrical eyebrows
  • Make peace with the fact that John Mayer is in his 40s
  • Use the word curmudgeon more- and learn what it means
  • To shave my legs more and for no reason
  • Stop blaming the dog when I fluff! 

Related posts

Here Are Your Holiday Shipping Deadlines If You’re Looking To Send Out Presents!

Which Character Is The Most Iconic In A Festive Film

‘Time’ Magazine’s ‘Person Of The Year’ Elon Musk!