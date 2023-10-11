Listen Live

New Yorkers ditching therapy for tarot and astrology readings

New Yorkers are ditching their therapists for psychics. According to the New York Post, they’re […]

By Uncategorized

New Yorkers are ditching their therapists for psychics.

According to the New York Post, they’re fed up with their therapists and moving on to someone with special gifts from the great beyond.

Dissatisfied with the lack of progression in traditional therapy, they find a psychic for tarot and astrology much more helpful and less expensive.

In an interview with the news source, psychic Dante Sabatino says he has seen a steady uptick in people seeking alternative healing.

Another bonus is that unlike therapy, which typically involves weekly sessions, most people see their psychics a few times a year, costing them much less overall.

However, even psychics aren’t playing down the good that therapy provides.

Sabatino says his tarot reading focuses on the next two years of a person’s life, while therapists help people heal from their past.

feature image from Alina Vilchenko via pexels

Related posts

Barbie Dream team of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling team up for Oceans 11 prequel

Jada Smith and Will Smith have been living separate lives since 2016 but don’t plan to divorce

Christina Aguilera Announces New Series of Shows In Las Vegas

Vanna White finds wrinkles beautiful

Crocs releases a croc cowboy boot for “Croctober”

Rudy Celebrates 30 Years Since It’s Release

Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks his aging body sucks, but won’t let saggy pecks get him down

Drake offers to pay for fan’s MS treatment at Toronto show

David Beckham corrects wife Victoria for saying they come from “Working Class” families