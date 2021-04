Cannon’s girlfriend Abby De La Rosa made the announcement on Instagram!

Congratulations go out to Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa who has taken to Instagram to announce that they’re expecting twins.

“Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy,” De La Rosa wrote in her caption.

Nick Cannon already shares twins with Mariah Carey.