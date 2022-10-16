Listen Live

Nickelback Is A Thirst-Trap TikTok Trend? WHAT?

Nickelback might be the butt of many internet jokes, but apparently on TikTok, they're a VERY popular sound?

Nickelback is known to be the internets punching bag, as the band that “everyone” hates! But this latest TikTok trend has critics… silenced?

The Canadian band’s 2014 tune “She Keeps Me Up” is a new thirst-trap trend being used by men and women on the app!

The band wrote in a tweet earlier this week being thankful for the new life on the track:

Here are a few more examples of the trend from TikTok:

@taylormarieeblogg

New hair 🫶🏼

♬ She Keeps Me Up – Nickelback
@megreilyy

I tried 🙂

♬ She Keeps Me Up – Nickelback

Last week the band shared a new single “These Days” from their upcoming album “Get Rollin”.

This will be their 10th studio album, releasing on November 18th! It’ll be their first LP since 2017.

