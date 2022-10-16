Nickelback Is A Thirst-Trap TikTok Trend? WHAT?

Nickelback is known to be the internets punching bag, as the band that “everyone” hates! But this latest TikTok trend has critics… silenced?

The Canadian band’s 2014 tune “She Keeps Me Up” is a new thirst-trap trend being used by men and women on the app!

The band wrote in a tweet earlier this week being thankful for the new life on the track:

Thanks for all the love for "She Keeps Me Up". That one was pretty unexpected!



📸: @alyssapalant11, Steph, Brittany Scovel, and Abigail Jackson pic.twitter.com/25YOR5tCU1 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 11, 2022

Here are a few more examples of the trend from TikTok:

Last week the band shared a new single “These Days” from their upcoming album “Get Rollin”.

This will be their 10th studio album, releasing on November 18th! It’ll be their first LP since 2017.