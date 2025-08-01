Nintendo Just Confirmed Mario and Princess Peach Are… Just Friends?! 🍄💔

Since the ’80s, we’ve been led to believe that Mario — everyone’s favourite mustachioed plumber — was risking life, limb, and mushroom power-ups to rescue his true love, Princess Peach, from the clutches of big bad turtle-dino hybrid Bowser.

Turns out? Not so much.

This week, Nintendo quietly dropped a revelation that shook the Mushroom Kingdom fandom to its core:

“Princess Peach and Mario are good friends and help each other out whenever they can.”

…That’s it. That’s the status update.

No “happily ever after.” No royal wedding. No Super Mario: Honeymoon Odyssey. Just platonic teamwork with the occasional polite kiss on the cheek.

The shocking clarification came to light when X user @KirPinkFury spotted it in the Nintendo Today app and shared it online on July 23. Within hours, the internet spiralled into chaos.

Fans are now grappling with the idea that Mario — after nearly 40 years of battling lava pits, Goombas, and flying Koopa death machines — has been friendzoned. Repeatedly.

And people have questions:

Was Luigi in on this?

Has Peach ever considered just… not getting kidnapped?

Is Bowser low-key the third wheel in this situationship?

Regardless, the new official narrative redefines decades of Mario lore — and honestly, it makes Peach’s polite post-rescue pecks look a little… pitying.