No Lotto Max Jackpot Winner – But Lots Of Maxmillion Winners In Ontario

Check your tickets!

By Good News

There was no winner last night for the massive $70 million jackpot but there were lots of Maxmillion winners!

 

The majority of the $1 million prizes were sold in Ontario with 14 winning tickets!

 

The jackpot for the next draw on June 11 will remain at an estimated $70 million, with 50 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each once again up for grabs.

 

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $70 million: 01, 09, 14, 24, 26, 37 & 42. Bonus: 29

