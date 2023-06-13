Listen Live

No, Missouri Residents Are Not Getting 500 Buffalos Shipped To Their Homes

The Missouri Department of Conservation wants to make sure people are aware of someone pretending to be a government agency.

According to the Department of Conservation, someone has been mailing out letters to Missouri homes saying the land around the home is being rezoned to a game preserve, and over 500 buffalo are being shipped to them.

The piece of mail claims 550 head of buffalo will be sent to the home, arriving at 4 am on June 29th.

“Greetings Land Owner: Your Conservation Commission wishes to announce that the land surrounding your home has been selected as a Game Preserve and that the first shipment of 550 Buffaloes will arrive at your home Thursday at 3:45 am on June the 29th, 2023. Thank you for your time and interest in Missouri’s Game Preservation. We look forward to serving you!”

Missouri Dept. of Conservation shared a photo of one of the letters on Facebook.

