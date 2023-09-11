Nominate Someone & Win Them A Furnace
We all know someone who gives and gives, never asking for anything in return. They make our lives easier. Our community safer. Our world better. And our hearts warmer. It’s time to return the favour.
Brought to you by:
KOOL FM and Climate Air present – The Cozy Comfort Furnace Giveaway. We’re giving one local unsung hero a brand-new Lennox furnace!
But, we need your help …
We need you to nominate an unsung hero like a first responder, community volunteer, or a family in need today! Your kind words could make their heart and home a whole lot warmer for years to come. All you have to do is fill out the form below.
The Cozy Comfort Furnace Giveaway is made possible by Climate Air … let the pros in the green trucks save you big bucks! Only on Barrie’s Best Mix, 107.5 Kool FM!
