Nordstrom Is Closing All Its Store In Canada

Nordstrom announced that it will close its 13 Canadian stores and roughly 2,330 people will be out of work!

The America department store opened up in Canada in 2014 and says it’s lost money every year since.

Sales will start in the next couple of weeks with gift cards to be honoured in-store only and no new gift cards will be sold. As of today, you cannot order online either.

Any orders placed online before Thursday will be filled, but no new orders will be processed online. After March 17, all sales are final and returns and exchanges will no longer be permitted.

It’s the second major U.S. chain to pull the plug on its Canadian operations in a matter of weeks after Bed Bath & Beyond announced in February it would close all of its 65 stores in Canada.

So where exactly are Canadians shopping?

The number one retailer according to the retail council of Canada-Shoppers Drug Mart, The Real Canadian Superstore and Loblaws…

The number two company that Canadians flock to is Costco (which is American) and another Canadian company took the number three spot-Sobeys, Safeway, IGA and Farm Boy! Walmart (American) and Metro, Food Basics (Canadian) round out the top five. Canadian Tire, Mark’s Work Wearhouse and Sports Chek are #6

IDA, Rexall is #7…(Can)

Lowe’s, Rona #8…(US)

Home Depot #9 (US)

Home Hardware #10 (Can)

Top Clothing Retailers in Canada are:

Roots-Best Overall

Moores, Old Navy and Gap

Aritzia

Banana Republic

Levi’s

Linen Chest

Maurices (Women’s clothing)-there’s one in Midland

Steve Madden

Michael Kors

