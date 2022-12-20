Not Being Horny Enough Can Lead To An Early Death!

A study suggests that men with low libido are almost twice as likely to suffer an early death!



Researchers studied over 20,000 men and women in Japan to examine links between sexual interest and “all-cause” mortality, including cardiovascular and cancer.



We know that sexual activity and sexual satisfaction are considered a benefit to psychological and physical health, but this is the first study to be done to determine if there is a link between libido and mortality! And the answer is yes!-In Men!

The participants were asked to complete sexual interest surveys during health check-ins. Those who reported a lack of sexual interest tended to be older, were likely to drink more, had diabetes, laughed less, had some variation of psychological distress and had achieved lower education levels.

Results showed that men over the age of 40 who had low libido were also 2 times as likely to die from cancer and 1.36 times as likely to die of heart disease. Men with lower sex drives also reported a lack of a “zest for life.”

Scientists say that men need to maintain their sexual interest to keep their “Zest for Life.”

Researchers further noted that while women were more than twice as likely as men to report lower libidos, they did not find a link between that and mortality.

Results did support the idea that a healthy sex life is a part of what leads to better health overall. Benefits of sex include better sleep, boosts immune system, reduces depression and anxiety, and helps heart health.