This Han Solo Is A Wonder To Look At

Han Solo is a fictional character of LEGEND in the Star Wars universe. He’s a scruffy haired… nerfherder.

More than that, Han is such a fan favourite that many create tributes to the smuggler.

One mother-daughter duo have done so, and it’s INCREDIBLE.

Hannalee Pervan and her mom, Catherine are co-owners of One House Bakery in California.

They spent WEEKS and many hours molding, and baking, a LIFE SIZED version of Han Solo frozen in carbonite!

A California bakery spent a month making a 6-foot recreation of Han Solo frozen in carbonite, made entirely of bread. The mother-and-daughter duo behind the creation called him "Pan Solo." https://t.co/bdm1sc1UQp pic.twitter.com/ghOwgzZmAV — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 15, 2022

It looks amazing, and has been aptly named, “Pan Solo”.

The likeness of Han Solo in glutenous form is the bakery’s entry into a local street decoration contest in Benicia.

The Pervans have made Star Wars creations in the past, making a Mandalorian and Baby Yoda (Grogu) in 2020 respectively.

Watch it kid, or you’ll find yourself floating with moldy bread.