This Han Solo Is A Wonder To Look At
Han Solo is a fictional character of LEGEND in the Star Wars universe. He’s a scruffy haired… nerfherder.
More than that, Han is such a fan favourite that many create tributes to the smuggler.
One mother-daughter duo have done so, and it’s INCREDIBLE.
Hannalee Pervan and her mom, Catherine are co-owners of One House Bakery in California.
They spent WEEKS and many hours molding, and baking, a LIFE SIZED version of Han Solo frozen in carbonite!
It looks amazing, and has been aptly named, “Pan Solo”.
The likeness of Han Solo in glutenous form is the bakery’s entry into a local street decoration contest in Benicia.
The Pervans have made Star Wars creations in the past, making a Mandalorian and Baby Yoda (Grogu) in 2020 respectively.
Watch it kid, or you’ll find yourself floating with moldy bread.