NOW THAT MILLENNIALS ARE TURNING 40, HERE ARE THE “MIDDLE AGED THINGS” THEY FIND THEMSELVES SAYING

Millennials definitely aren’t kids anymore. Some of them are turning 40 now.

But they’re not THRILLED about heading into that next stage of life.

There’s a discussion on Reddit right now where Millennials are sharing the, “most middle-aged thing” they recently caught themselves saying. Here are some of the most popular answers.

1. “Calling a 21-year-old guy a ‘kid.’”

2. “They just don’t make ’em like they used to” about good wood dressers.

3. “Had a riveting conversation with some friends about the best office chairs for lumbar support.”

4. “I haven’t had a drink in six months, maybe? I’m not sober or anything, it’s just that alcohol makes me sleepy.”

5. “At Home Depot, I said, ‘Oh yeah, that’s some good lumber.’”

6. “You want to go out for dinner? I can’t, I have chicken in the fridge that I have to cook before it goes bad.”

7. “I can’t have caffeine or I’ll never get to sleep, and I said that at 1:00 P.M.”

8. “I was venting to a coworker about the noisy people living next to me and I actually said the words, ‘Damn teenagers and their Bluetooth machines.’”

9. “Why is the music so loud in here?!”

10 “It’s 8:30 pm, a little late to start a movie.”