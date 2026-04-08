Nutella Just Went Full Astronaut (And Honestly… Of Course It Did)

Nutella superfans already treat that chocolate-hazelnut spread like it’s a gift from another planet… and now it has officially completed the journey. 🚀

In what the internet has crowned “the most delicious accident in marketing history,” a tub of Nutella was spotted casually floating around during a livestream from NASA Artemis II. Not staged. Not sponsored (probably). Just Nutella… vibing in zero gravity like it owns the place.

RELATED: Artemis II Breaks Apollo 13 Distance Record with Historic Lunar Flyby

The moment happened just before 2 p.m. ET on April 6, when the four astronauts were busy doing something minor… like breaking a record for the farthest humans have ever travelled from Earth. No big deal. Just 252,752 miles away. Casual Monday.

That record, by the way, used to belong to Apollo 13 — but now it comes with a side of floating chocolate spread, so clearly, we’ve evolved as a species.

The Internet: Absolutely Not Okay About This

Naturally, people online lost their collective minds.

One person basically summed it up: breaking a historic space record while a jar of Nutella floats by is peak accidental advertising. You couldn’t script this if you tried. Hollywood would reject it for being “too unrealistic.”

And then, like any brand that understands the assignment, Nutella’s social team jumped in faster than you reaching for a second slice of toast. They reposted the clip with the caption: “Nutella is out of this world.”

#NEWS 🚨: Watch as a random jar of Nutella photobombs the Artemis II livestream pic.twitter.com/MpVsHoWmPy — Latest in space (@latestinspace) April 6, 2026

Subtle. Elegant. Slightly smug. Perfect.

We spent decades advancing space travel, pushing boundaries, and exploring the unknown… only to confirm one thing: Even in space, someone brought snacks.