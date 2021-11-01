Oxford English Dictionary Word of the Year 2021 Is….

The English word of the year is “vax”.

Wait! Is that even really a word? Isn’t it just a unofficial short form for “vaccination” that came into vogue this year? Actually, it’s a word that has been used since the 1980s. But, it has made “the most striking impact this year”.

The Oxford English Dictionary senior editor Fiona McPherson says, “When you add to that its versatility in forming other words – vaxxie, vax-a-thon, vaxinista – it became clear that vax was the standout in the crowd.”

Vax and vaxx are both accepted spellings but the form with one x is more common.

Oxford English Dictionary definitions for vax: