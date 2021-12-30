Older Adults Are Using Slang Phrases Like ‘Cool’ and ‘Sick’ Without Really knowing What They Mean…

Middle-aged people are using phrases regularly, perhaps out of boredom.

Many confess to using terms like ‘FFS’ or ‘that’s lit’ without being completely confident they are using them in the correct way.

While one in 10 use the terms ‘ace’, ‘safe’ and fit’ regularly but don’t know what they really mean. Across all adults, more than a quarter have been misunderstood when trying to use a trendy slang term.

Despite this, 39 percent like using slang, because it makes talking easier and shortens sentences.

Related: Words and Phrases That Are so 2020…

Another third (32 percent) think it’s important to use phrases ‘the youth’ understand because it helps them communicate with younger generations.

One in three pick up their slang from friends and family, but just as many pick up theirs from watching TV, according to the OnePoll figures.

You know you’re over 40 If you use these slang words

Surfing the web

Tape! As in “don’t forget to tape my show”

Stewardess! They are now known as “flight attendants!

Referring to the remote as the “Clicker”

Dial- As calls someone on the phone

Encyclopedia

Props! And don’t forget “Mad Props”

Crib! To describe a house

Mixtape

Booyah!

Postal… As in going postal on someone…

Chill Pill

Typewriter

The Bomb

Hooch

That Fly! Meaning “That’s really cool”

Groovy

Spiffy

Wicked

That’s PHAT! Pretty hot and tempting!