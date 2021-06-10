Words And Phrases That Are So 2020

And here we thought 2021 would be great. Ok, we lost the first half of the year- but things are looking up!

I think we can all agree, these are words and phrases that we never want to hear or say again!

“COVID-19”

“Zoom”

“Sorry, we’re sold out of Toilet Paper”

“Quarantine 15”

“You’ve muted again”

“Social Distancing”

“Stay Safe”

“Stay home”

“The new Normal”

“Phone, Keys, Wallet, Mask”

“Maskne”

“Elbow Bumps”

“Online learning”

“Cohorts”

“Curbside Pick up”

“Contactless Delivery”

“Variants of concern”