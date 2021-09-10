OLIVIA MUNN AND JOHN MULANEY EXPECTING THEIR FIRST CHILD TOGETHER
Baby on the way!
Comedian John Mulaney revealed that he and actress Olivia Munn, who began dating earlier this year, are expecting a baby together. Mulaney appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, and opened up about the past year — which included a drug relapse, rehabilitation, a divorce from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler, and his relationship with Munn.
Mulaney said of Munn, “She held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby, together. I’m gonna be a dad! I’m really — we’re both really, really happy.”
John and Olivia initially met at Meyer’s wedding in 2013, but the couple’s relationship did not begin until May, shortly after Mulaney and his ex-wife of six years had split. The baby will be the first child for both John and Olivia.