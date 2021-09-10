OLIVIA MUNN AND JOHN MULANEY EXPECTING THEIR FIRST CHILD TOGETHER

Comedian John Mulaney revealed that he and actress Olivia Munn, who began dating earlier this year, are expecting a baby together. Mulaney appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, and opened up about the past year — which included a drug relapse, rehabilitation, a divorce from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler, and his relationship with Munn.

Mulaney said of Munn, “She held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby, together. I’m gonna be a dad! I’m really — we’re both really, really happy.”

John and Olivia initially met at Meyer’s wedding in 2013, but the couple’s relationship did not begin until May, shortly after Mulaney and his ex-wife of six years had split. The baby will be the first child for both John and Olivia.