Olivia Rodrigo Drops Debut Album ‘Sour’

17-year-old Disney actress Olivia Rodrigo just dropped her debut album, Sour, on May 21. Her first single ‘drivers license’ was a worldwide hit. It debuted at no. 1 on the the Billboard 100 charts, where it stayed for eight weeks, becoming the longest running number-one for a debut single. It also broke the record for most Spotify streams in one week.

She’s got approval from multiple celebrities including Taylor Swift, who has also been given a songwriting credit on the album. One of Olivia’s songs was inspired by one of Taylor’s. ‘1 step forward, 3 steps back’ by Olivia is a nod to Taylor’s lucky number 13. The two are big fans of each other and met for the first time at the Brit awards.

my debut album SOUR is out now!!!!😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/yF3Kncm5Sx — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) May 21, 2021

Check out the track listing here:

my debut album SOUR out may 21st ahhhh pic.twitter.com/JSBsUSgOwj — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) April 13, 2021

In case you missed it, Olivia Rodrigo was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live and just slayed it.



YouTube / Saturday Night Live