Olivia Rodrigo is counting down to June 30: Is new music coming?

Better keep an eye out for more teasers… if you know what’s good 4 u

In a post on her Instagram channel, Rodrigo snuck a little drama into the mix without even shedding a caption, though fans quickly caught onto the heart shape circling June 30 on her calendar as a hint at new music being on the way.

At the beginning of this year, Olivia revealed that she had been hard at work on her SOUR follow-up (which just turned two) with her main collaborator, Dan Nigro. Now it looks like we’re creeping closer to the official release date of something, anything brand new — and fans are buzzing.

“The new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise,” Olivia said just last week while celebrating SOUR’s birthday. So, you better keep an eye out for more teasers… if you know what’s good 4 u.