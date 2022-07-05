Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Fans by covering Natalie Imbruglia song at Manchester Bar. WATCH/LISTEN

Olivia Rodrigo had a surprise for fans at a dive bar in Manchester, U.K., on Sunday evening.

Olivia performed at the city’s Apollo as part of her “Sour” tour before heading to Bunny Jackson’s, known for their chicken wings and cocktails, to belt out a ’90s classic.

Rodrigo was said to have asked the band at the venue if she could play a song before singing Natalie Imbruglia’s 1997 hit “Torn”.