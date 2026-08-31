Olivia Rodrigo’s First Music Festival Was Packed With Huge Names
Olivia Rodrigo launched her very own music festival over the weekend, and she definitely didn't start small.
The three-time Grammy winner hosted the first-ever Daisy Chain Fields Saturday at Great Park in Irvine, California.
The female-focused festival was inspired by Lilith Fair and featured a pretty ridiculous lineup, including Chappell Roan, Doechii, Stevie Nicks, Alanis Morissette and Sarah McLachlan.
And the festival wasn't just about the music.
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Daisy Chain Fields reportedly raised $10 million for charities supporting women, with Melinda French Gates matching that amount, bringing the total to an incredible $20 million.
There were also some major surprise moments throughout the show.
Rodrigo brought out Stevie Nicks for a duet of Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide. Alanis Morissette stepped in after Karen O was unable to perform, surprising the crowd with Ironic.
Rodrigo also performed alongside Lilith Fair co-founder and Canadian music legend Sarah McLachlan.
The two performed Building a Mystery together before sharing an emotional performance of Angel in tribute to Dolly Parton, who died last week at the age of 80.
So Olivia Rodrigo’s first attempt at running a music festival included Stevie Nicks, Alanis Morissette, Sarah McLachlan, Chappell Roan, Doechii AND $20 million for charity.
Meanwhile, most of us consider it a successful weekend if we did laundry AND remembered to move it into the dryer.
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