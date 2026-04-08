Olivia Rodrigo Is Back… and Emotionally Thriving (But Also Not?) 🎤💔
Pop’s reigning queen of feelings, Olivia Rodrigo, is about to drop a brand-new track called “drop dead” — and based on that title alone, we’re already preparing to stare out a window dramatically like we’re in a music video.
New Era, Same Emotional Damage
The song arrives April 17 and is the first taste of her upcoming third album with the very chill, totally stable title:
“You seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.”
Oh good. So we’re spiralling again. Love that for us.
The full album drops June 12, which also happens to be the Philippines Independence Day — a meaningful nod to Rodrigo’s Filipina roots and a subtle reminder that she can make you cry internationally.
RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ Concert Special is Coming to Netflix: Here’s How to Watch
The Dream Team Returns
Rodrigo is once again teaming up with her musical partner-in-emotional-crime, Dan Nigro — the mastermind behind both SOUR and GUTS.
So yes, expect:
- heartbreak anthems
- scream-singing in your car
- and at least one lyric that personally attacks you for no reason
Let’s Be Honest…
If history has taught us anything, it’s that Olivia doesn’t just release songs… she releases emotional events.
So go ahead:
- Pre-save it
- Hydrate
- And maybe warn your group chat in advance
“drop dead” drops April 17… and so will your emotional stability.
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