Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ Concert Special is Coming to Netflix: Here’s How to Watch

Are you ready to spill some GUTS? Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her latest world tour to your living room with a brand-new concert special on Netflix!

Following the growing trend of turning live tours into binge-worthy specials, Olivia has partnered with the streaming giant to offer fans a front-row experience of her GUTS World Tour. Whether you’re watching from your couch, phone, or tablet, get ready for an electrifying performance from one of pop music’s biggest stars.

Olivia’s Excitement to Share ‘GUTS’ with Fans

Filmed live at Los Angeles' Intuit Dome, Olivia couldn’t be more thrilled to bring her tour to the screen. “I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans,” she shared. “For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”

Fans can expect all the raw emotions Olivia is known for, as she belts out songs of heartbreak, betrayal, and young love. The concert special will feature tracks from both her latest album GUTS and her smash debut SOUR—so make sure you’re prepared to scream, cry, and dance along.

When and Where to Watch

The GUTS World Tour Netflix special is set to debut on October 29, just in time to close out your month with some powerful performances. If you missed out on tickets or want to relive the magic, this is your chance to feel like you’re front and centre!

Mark your calendars and get ready to stream Olivia’s Netflix concert special on October 29! Will you be tuning in to spill your GUTS?