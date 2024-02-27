Olivia Rodrigo Launches A New Reproductive Rights Initiative

Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her GUTS World Tour in Palm Springs on Friday night, and marked the occasion by announcing a new charitable organization, The Fund 4 Good. In a TikTok video posted before she went onstage, the singer explained how the global reproductive rights initiative will support “community-based nonprofits that champion things like girls’ education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence.” Part of the proceeds from each ticket sold on the GUTS tour will go towards the fund.

Rodrigo is also partnering with the National Network of Abortion Funds “to help those impacted by healthcare barriers in getting the reproductive care they deserve.” Fans can visit tables set up by local chapters at various American shows to learn more.